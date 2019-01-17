Wins for Pakistan in junior squash

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan beat Chinese Taipei and Sri Lanka teams on the opening day of 19th Asian Junior Squash Team Championship that kicked off on Wednesday in Pattaya (Thailand).

According to the reports reaching here, Pakistan outplayed Chinese Taipei 3-0 and also defeated Sri Lanka easily.

Pakistan will play Korea and India today (Thursday).

Results: Pakistan beat Chinese Taipei 3-0: Farhan Hashmi (Pak) bt Huang Liang 11-3, 11-2, 11-4; Abbas Zeb (Pak) bt Chenwun-Lin 11-2, 11-7, 11-0; Haris Qasim (Pak) bt Cho Ching (CTP) 11-3, 11-2, 11-1.

Pakistan outplayed Sri Lanka 3-0: Abbas Zeb bt Tuwin Osanda 11-4, 11-4, 11-5; Haris Qasim bt Druvinka Manura 11-5, 11-3, 11-4; Hamza Khan bt Hashen Demantah 11-3, 11-9, 11-6.