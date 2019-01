QAT GRADE II: Ehsan puts Faisalabad on top

ISLAMABAD: Lanky pacer Ehsan Adil (6-31) brought Faisalabad closer to win against Sialkot in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II match at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

At the draw of stumps on the penultimate day, Sialkot reached 135 for nine in their second innings after conceding 101 runs first innings lead.

Ehsan bowled well for Faisalabad in the second innings as Faisal Khan (52) was the only notable run-getter for Sialkot. Earlier, Ali Shan (52 not out) and Misbahul Haq (46) played well for Faisalabad.

Sialkot were just 34 runs ahead with one wicket and day to spare.

Scores in brief: At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Sialkot Region 101 all out in 34.1 overs (Abdullah Shafiq 34, Shakeel Ansar 22; Khurram Shahzad 7-55, Ehsan Adil 2-16) and 135-9 in 33.3 overs (Faisal Khan 52, Asad Ali 25; Ehsan Adil 6-31). Faisalabad Region 202 all out in 66 overs (Ali Shan 54 not out, Misbahul Haq 46, Abu Bakar Khan 37; Bilawal Bhatti 3-35, Muhammad Ali 3-67, Raza Hassan 2-39).

At Mirpur Stadium, AJK: Hyderabad Region 315-9 in 83 overs (Muhammad Sulaman 73, Saad Khan 60, Azeem Ghumman 53, Zeeshan Gul 53, Asad Malik 23 not out; Muhammad Imran 4-64, Muhammad Junaid 4-116). Bahawalpur Region 261-9 in 78 overs (Muhammad Umair 113 not out, Adeel Basit 43, Mohiuddin 22; Nouman Ali 3-78, Asif Mehmood 2-36, Asad Malik 2-36).

At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Quetta Region 305-4 in 83 overs (Shahbaz Khan 136 not out, Shahzad Tareen 69, Abdul Hanan 45; Nasir Khan 1-49, Saleem Mal 1-56, Ahmer Aziz 1-71). Dera Murad Jamali Region 136 all out in 54.2 overs (Nasir Khan 22, Saleem Mal 22; Gohar Faiz 4-58, Aziz Ullah 3-25, Mohiuddin 2-33) and after follow-on 108-3 in 40 overs (Abid Ali 54, Nasir Khan 26; Shahzad Tareen 2-26).

At UBL Stadium, Karachi: Abbottabad Region 244 all out in 59.1 overs (Aitzaz Habib 77, Sajjad Ali 55, Imran Shah 39; Faraz Aziz 5-59, Muzammil Ali 2-39, Ali Asghar 2-78) and 237-6 declared in 52 overs (Kamran Ghulam 52, Sajjad Ali 51, Fawad Malook 41 not out, Adnan Raees 29; Ali Asghar 3-55, Shahnawaz Dahani 2-68). Larkana Region 153 all out in 62.5 overs (Asif Babar 39, Aamir Panwar 24 not out, Mohsin Khokar 24; Fawad Malook 4-25, Aitzaz Habib 4-40) and 20-2 in 3.2 overs.