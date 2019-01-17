close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

Aman lifts men's singles tennis crown

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Aman Attique won the men’s singles title in the CAA National Tennis Championship here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex Courts Wednesday.

Aman got the better of Subhan Saliq 6-3, 6-0 in a one-sided final to lift the crown.

Subhan, however, earlier won the Boys’ Under-18 singles title beating Zalan Khan 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 in a three-set final.

PTF Secretary Col (r) Gul Rehman was the chief guest who gave away the prizes to the winners. Shahida Farooq also distributed prizes amongst the winning players.

Earlier, Fazal Subhan welcomed the guests and highlighted CAA’s efforts in making the event a success.

Results (finals): Men’s singles: Aman Attique bt Subhan Saliq 6-3, 6-0.

Men’s doubles: Aman Attique & Saifullah bt Moin Shan & Talha Waleed 7-5, 6-3.

Boys’ Under-18 singles: Subhan Salik bt Zalan Khan 7-5, 5-7, 6-2.

Boys’ Under-14 singles: Uzaima Abdul Reham bt Bilal Asim 7-5, 7-5.

Girls’ Under-18 singles: Shamiza Durab bt Zainab Ali Raja 6-2, 6-1.

Ladies’ singles: Mahvish Chisti bt Fareeda Farooq 6-1, 6-0,

