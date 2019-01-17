CDA hands over land to university after operation

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority (CDA) handed over possession of the 237 kanals land for establishment of King Hamad University of Nursing and Associated Medical Sciences, in Chatha Bakhtawar, Park Road to the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations Coordination.

In this connection, a joint operation was carried out by CDA and Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) to vacate site area from the locals after compensating them against their acquired land and built-up-properties.

The operation was participated by entire staff of Enforcement Directorate, officers of ICT, senior officers and staff of Land and Rehabilitation Directorate, officers and heavy contingent of Islamabad police while anti-riot unit and Rangers were also deputed to cater any unpleasant situation.

During the operation, 15 built-up-properties present in the site area of the university were demolished and 17 families were given allotment letters of alternate plots in lieu of their demolished built-up-properties. Furthermore, CDA also made arrangements to pay compensation amounts on the spot and cheques were distributed among the people from whom the land was acquired.

Moreover, three guard rooms, two car sheds, animal sheds and other constructions were also demolished from the university site. All process was completed amicably, peacefully and no untoward situation arises during the whole process. After vacation the land was handed over to the concerned department so that work on the university can be triggered. Moreover, a camp office has also been established at the site so that affectees of the remaining area could be facilitated at the door step.