Laiba, Ammar emerge Punjab Badminton champs

LAHORE: Punjab Badminton Championships concluded here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Wednesday with Laiba Masoud and Ammar Masood winning the ladies and men’s singles title.

In the Men’s doubles event Gohar Azam and Ahmer Jalal (Lhr) and in women doubles event Amna Jawad and Zainab Ch (Lhr) won the titles. Idrees Haider Khawaja, Secretary General Punjab Olympic Association, was the chief guest of the final ceremony distributed the prizes. Wajid Ali Chuahdry, Secretary General Pakistan Badminton Federation and Waqar Ahmad, Associate Secretary Punjab Olympic Association were also present at occasion.

Results: Men’s singles final: Ammar Masood (Lhr) beat Muqsit Islam (Fsd) by 24-22, 21-8 Men’s doubles final: Gohar Azam & Ahmer Jalal (Lhr) beat Usama Shafi & Umair (Lhr) by 21-14, 21-16

Women’s singles final: Laiba Masoud (Lhr) beat Quratul Ain (Lhr) by 21-15, 21-15Women doubles final: Amna Jawad & Zainab Ch (Lhr) beat Quratulain & Hadia Ishfaq (Lhr) by 24-22, 21-16

Earlier results: Men’s singles semifinals: Ammar Masood (Lhr) beat Gohar Azam (Lhr) by 21-18, 21-14; M Muqsit Islam (Fsd) beat Ahmer Jalal (Lhr) by 19-21, 21-16, 21-19

Men’s doubles semifinals: Gohar Azam & Ahmer Jalal (Lhr) beat Talha Khalid & Yasir Ali (Lhr) by 21-18, 23-21; Usama Shafi & Umair (Lhr) beat Muqeet & Ammar Masod (Lhr) by 21-16, 16-21, 21-17

Women singles semifinals: Laiba Masoud (Lhr) beat Hadia Ishfaq (Lhr) by 21-18, 21-14; Qurat Ul Ain (Lhr) got walk-over against Amal Munib (Lhr)

Women doubles semifinals: Amna Jawad & Zainab Ch (Lhr) got walk-over against Amal Munib & Noor Amlia (Lhr); Hadia Ishfaq & Quratul Ain (Lhr) beat Laiba Masoud & Hamda Masoud (Lhr) by 21-17, 21-11.