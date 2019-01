QAT G-II: Ehsan puts Faisalabad on road to victory

ISLAMABAD: Lanky pacer Ehsan Adil (6-31) brought Faisalabad closer to win against Sialkot in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (QAT) Grade II match at the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Wednesday.

At the draw of stumps on the penultimate day (Wednesday) Sialkot reached 135 for 9 in their second innings after conceding 101 first innings lead. Pacer Ehsan bowled well for Faisalabad in second innings as Faisal Khan (52) was only notable run-getter for Sialkot. Earlier, Ali Shan (52*) and Misbahul Haq (46) played well for Faisalabad. Sailkot were just 34 runs ahead with one wicket and day to spare.

Scores: Sialkot Region 101 all out in 34.1 overs (Abdullah Shafiq 34, Shakeel Ansar 22, Khurram Shahzad 7-55, Ehsan Adil 2-16) and 135-9 in 33.3 overs (Faisal Khan 52, Ali 25, Abdullah Shafiq 49 balls, Ehsan Adil 6-31) Faisalabad Region 202 all out in 66 overs (Ali Shan 54*,Misbah-ul-Haq 46, Abu Bakar Khan 37, Bilawal Bhatti 3-35, Muhammad Ali 3-67, Raza Hassan 2-39).

Scores of other matches: At Mirpur Stadium, AJK: Hyderabad Region 315-9 in 83 overs (M Suleman 73, Saad Khan 60, Azeem Ghumman 53, Zeeshan Gul 53, M Imran 4-64, M Junaid 4-116) Bahawalpur Region 261-9 in 78 overs (M Umair 113*, Adeel Basit 43, Nouman Ali 3-78, Asif Mehmood 2-36, Asad Malik 2-36).

At NBP Stadium Karachi: Quetta Region 305-4 in 83 overs (Shahbaz Khan 136*, Shahzad Tareen 69, Abdul Hanan 45). D.M Jamali Region 136 all out in 54.2 overs (Nasir Khan 22, Saleem Mal 22, Gohar Faiz 4-58, Aziz Ullah 3-25, Mohiuddin 2-33) and after follow-on 2nd innings 108-3 in 40 overs (Abid Ali 54, Nasir Khan 26, Shahzad Tareen 2-26).

At UBL Stadium Karachi: Abbottabad Region 244 all out in 59.1 overs (Aitzaz Habib 77, Sajjad Ali 55, Faraz Aziz 5-59, Muzammil Ali 2-39, Ali Asghar 2-78) and 237-6 dec in 52 overs (Kamran Ghulam 52, Sajjad Ali 51, Fawad Malook 41*, Ali Asghar 3-55, Shahnawaz 2-68). Larkana Region 153 all out in 62.5 overs (Asif Babar 39, Fawad Malook 4-25, Aitzaz Habib 4-40) and 20-2 in 3.2 overs.