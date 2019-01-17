Asian Junior Squash Team C’ships: Pakistan beat Chinese Taipei, SL

KARACHI: Pakistan won the opening day group matches in the Asian Junior Squash Team Championships in Pattaya, Thailand, on Wednesday. In their first group match, top seeds Pakistan defeated ninth seeds Chinese Taipei 3-0.

Abbas Zeb thrashed Chen Wun-Lin 11-2, 11-7, 11-0 in the first match. Haris Qasim smashed Chu Ching-Hsuan 11-3, 11-2, 11-1 in the second match and Farhan Hashmi defeated Huang Liang-Yu 11-3, 11-2, 11-4 in the third match.

In the second match, Pakistan beat Sri Lanka 3-0. Abbas beat Herath Mudiyanselage Tuwin Osanda 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 in the first match.

Haris won against Duvinka Manura Perera 11-5, 11-3, 11-4 in the second match and Hamza Khan overpowered Heshan Deemantha Balasuriya 11-3, 11-9, 11-6.

Having gained four points, Pakistan will face fifth seeds South Korea and fourth seeds India on Thursday (today), and will be up against 12th seeds Thailand on Friday. In case of staying on top in the pool A, Pakistan will face the second best team of pool B in the knockout stage. There are 13 teams competing in the boys’ event.