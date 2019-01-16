PM visits Benazir hospital

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi on Tuesday evening.

Minister for Health Aamir Kiani, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Media Iftikhar Durrani, and Senator Faisal Javed accompanied the prime minister for the surprise visit.

It has been officially stated that the prime minister appreciated the administration for health facilities being provided to the patients. Imran Khan directed to provide more facilities to the patients.