Siraj asks govt to adopt interest free economic system

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq on Tuesday asked the government to take steps for doing away with interest based banking and economic system in the country.

"The government needs to move towards interest free economy to fulfill constitutional obligation and its promise following model of state of Madina," the JI chief said this while talking to media men after hearing of case in the Federal Shariat Court (FST) against interest based economic system. He pointed out that the FST in 1992 gave decision against interest based but the same was challenged in the Supreme Court which sent it back to FST.

He advised the incumbent government to refrain from supporting interest based economic system and fulfill its promise of following model of state of Madina in running affairs of the country.

Sirajul Haq regretted that addressing this issue is also missing in government's year 2023 vision. He expressed the hope that the chief justice of FST would give decision against interest similar to that of the year 1992.