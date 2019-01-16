18 injured as coach falls into ravine in Tirah

ByOur correspondent

BARA: Eighteen persons, including women and children, were injured when a passenger van plunged into a ditch in Mastak area in lower Tirah valley of Khyber tribal district on Tuesday. The sources said a passenger van was on its way from Maidan to Bara when it fell into the ravine apparently due to the failure of brakes. As a result, 18 people including women and children sustained injuries. Seven persons of the same family were among the injured, the sources said, adding, soon after the incident, the local reached the scene and recovered the injured. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Peshawar. The sources said all the injured people belonged to the Shalobar tribe.