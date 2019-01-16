Subhan, Aman to vie for men’s singles title

ISLAMABAD: Subhan bin Salik and Aman Attique Khan moved into the men’s singles final of the CAA National Tennis Championship at the Islamabad Tennis Complex courts on Tuesday.

In the semi-finals, Subhan edged out Zalan Khan 6-4, 7-6(4) while Aman blanked Saifullah Khalid Khawaja 6-0, 6-0.

Mahvish Chishti and Farida Farooqi will be pitted against each other in women’s singles final. All the finals will be played on Wednesday (today).

Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan and Civil Aviation Authority’s official Hasan Baig will distribute prizes among the players.

Results: Men’s singles semi-finals: Subhan bin Salik bt Zalan Khan 6-4, 7-6(4), Aman Attique Khan bt Saifullah Khalid Khawaja 6-0, 6-0.

Men’s doubles semi-finals: Talha Waheed & Moin Khan bt Hameedul Haq & Tariq Murtaza 6-1, 6-2; Aman Attique Khan & Saifullah bt Noman Aleem & Faheem Khan 6-1, 6-3.

Boys’ Under-14 semi-final: Bilal Asim bt Hamza Asim 6-0, 6-1.

Boys’ Under-10 semi-finals: Abu Bakar Talha bt Sameer 4-0, 4-0; Nabeel Qayyum bt Haziq Asim 4-1, 4-0.

Women’s semi-finals: Mahvish Chishti bt Zenab Ali Raja 6-0, 6-0; Farida Farooqi bt Fatima Raja 6-1, 6-0.

Girls’ Under-18 semi-finals: Shimza bt Amna Qayyum 6-2, 6-1; Zainab Ali bt Shireen Waraich 6-0, 6-0. Girls’ Under-10 final: Amna Qayyum bt Mahnoor Farooqi 4-1, 4-0.