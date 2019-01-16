Muddassir emerges new U18 snooker champion

ISLAMABAD: Local lad Sheikh Muhammad Muddassir (Punjab) surprised former world junior champion Muhammad Naseem Akhtar (Punjab) in an intense battle to win the Jubilee Insurance National Under-18 Snooker Championship title at the Pakistan Sports Complex Hall on Tuesday.

Rawalpindi boy kept up pressure on Naseem Akhtar to win 2-53, 75-20, 55-14, 67-31, 68-29, 17-65, 8-80, 22-67, 74-25 to emerge as the national junior champion.

“Naseem Akhtar is a tough opponent and a world beater. I knew well I have to play very good game to win the title and thank God I did that,” Muddassir said.

Youngster raced to 4-1 advantage when Naseem fought back to take the next three frames to tie the final at 4-4. In the deciding frame Muddassir played outstanding snooker to wrest the title getting two crucial breaks at crunch time to win 74-25.

“Twice I remained runner-up in the event which I have won finally. I worked hard for this title knowing well that beating former world champion would not be easier,” the new champion said.