Govt, private sector backing must for sports growth: Majid

LAHORE: Pakistan has been blessed with exceptional talent in every game but unfortunately our country could not earn the respect among world sports community which it deserves due to non-existence of merit-based system and non-serious approach of govt and private sector towards sports; these views were expressed by President Punjab Badminton Association Majid Ali Chaudhry while talking to ‘The News’ on the sidelines of Punjab Badminton Championship at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Tuesday.

PBF Secretary General Wajid Ali Ch, Secretary Punjab Badminton Association Tayyab Sohail, SBP official Mustafa Shah and veteran coach Liaqat Ali were also present on this occasion. Majid Chaudhry said badminton is one of the most popular and exciting games of the world. “It gave us everything and now we are serving it wholeheartedly and sincerely. We are making all the arrangements of provincial and national badminton events from our own resources”.

To a question, Majid Chaudhry said Pakistan Badminton Federation and Punjab Badminton Association are striving hard for the progress of badminton in the country. “Our players are working hard to make good name for the country despite severe financial constraints and I’m sure they can earn several national and international titles if they get sufficient backing from govt and private sector”.

Majid Chaudhry, who is sponsoring Punjab Badminton Championship, said Pakistan could have had much more sporting accolades had there been merit and discipline prevailed in our country. “It’s a painful truth that now parents don’t encourage their children to build their career in sports because they don’t have any hope in the prevailing circumstances”. Answering a query regarding reasons behind Pakistan’s decline in sports, Majid Chaudhry informed that there are various factors behind our below par standing in sports.

“Several visionary foreign countries do provide free education, medical, conveyance and other facilities to sports players but unfortunately there’s no such concept existing in our country. Govt should enhance the seats in top educational institutions and job quota in notable departments for talented players,” he elaborates.

Majid Chaudhry asked the govt authorities to formulate a viable and effective sports policy and implement it strictly across the country. “Govt should bind private sector to extend maximum support to various games in the country. If Pakistan govt managed to do this then one can expect a prosperous sports future in the country,” he opined.

Responding a question regarding expectations from Imran Khan’s govt, Majid Ch said: “Prime Minister Imran Khan himself a sports icon and we expect from him that he will surely take some revolutionary measures not only for cricket but all games being played and followed in the country”.

Majid Ch, on this occasion, paid rich tributes to legendary badminton coach Liaqat Ali. “Liaqat has rendered remarkable services for Pakistan badminton throughout his life and the people like him are our real asset”.

“Liaqat polished Pakistan’s several badminton stars. He also has major role in the accomplishments of Wajid Ali Ch, one of the most celebrated badminton stars of the country. It’s his top standard and professional coaching due to which Wajid managed to rule Pakistan badminton for 11 years from 1999 to 2010 including eight national titles,” he explained.