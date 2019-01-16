Subhan faces Aman in CAA National Tennis final

ISLAMABAD: Subhan bin Salik and Aman Attique Khan moved into the final of men’s singles event of the CAA National Tennis Championship under way at the Islamabad Tennis Complex courts.

In semis played Tuesday, Subhan bin Salik edged out Zalan Khan 6-4 7-6 (4) while in the second semis Aman blanked Saifullah Khalid Khawaja 6-0, 6-0. Mahvish Chishti and Farida Farooqi will be pitted against each other in ladies singles final. Both won their semis easily.

All the finals of the event will be played Wednesday. Salim Saifullah Khan, President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and Civil Aviation top official Hasan Baig are to distribute prizes among winners and runners up.

Results: Men’s singles semifinals: Subhan bin Salik bt Zalan Khan 6-4, 7-6(4), Aman Attique Khan Bt Saifullah Khalid Khawaja 6-0, 6-0.Boys’ under-14 semi-final: Bilal Asim bt Hamza Asim 6-0, 6-1

Under-10 semifinals: Abu Bakar Talha bt Sameer 4-0, 4-0; Nabeel Qayum bt Haziq Asim 4-1, 4-0Ladies semifinals: Mahvish Chishti bt Zenab Ali Raja 6-0, 6-0; Farida Farooqi bt Fatima Raja 6-1, 6-0

Under 18 girls’ semifinals: Shimza bt Amna Qayum 6-2, 6-1; Zanab Ali bt Shireen Waraich 6-0, 6-0Girls’ under-10 final: Amna Qayum bt Mahnoor Farooqi 4-1, 4-0Men’s doubles semifinals: Talha Waheed/Moin Khan bt Hameedul Haq/Tariq Murtaza 6-1, 6-2; Aman Atique Khan/Saifullah bt Noman Aleem/Faheem Khan 6-1, 6-3.