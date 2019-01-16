close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 16, 2019

School fee

Newspost

January 16, 2019

The decision of the SC requiring government and private schools, that charge more than Rs5000 per month, to slash the fee by 20 percent is laudable. It is hoped that the decision will bring some relief to many parents belonging to middle and lower middle classes.

According to some press reports, many schools are trying to find ways to circumnavigate the SC’s order by trying to cut their costs by lowering the standard of education imparted by them. Similarly many schools are not following the SC’s orders of returning tuition fees charged during summer break. An official of the FBR also stated in front of the Supreme Court that some elite private schools are not paying full taxes on various pretexts. It is hoped that the Supreme Court will take strict action against the open violation of its orders.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost