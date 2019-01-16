School fee

The decision of the SC requiring government and private schools, that charge more than Rs5000 per month, to slash the fee by 20 percent is laudable. It is hoped that the decision will bring some relief to many parents belonging to middle and lower middle classes.

According to some press reports, many schools are trying to find ways to circumnavigate the SC’s order by trying to cut their costs by lowering the standard of education imparted by them. Similarly many schools are not following the SC’s orders of returning tuition fees charged during summer break. An official of the FBR also stated in front of the Supreme Court that some elite private schools are not paying full taxes on various pretexts. It is hoped that the Supreme Court will take strict action against the open violation of its orders.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad