When all else fails

The outgoing Chief Justice Saqib Nisar will be remembered for taking up cases of public interest, which were lying dormant for decades. Judicial activism was initiated because of almost inactive authorities in every field. In our country, basic necessities, including milk and drinking water, are polluted with toxic chemicals; forest and state land, or private holdings, are illegally occupied by the powerful land mafia; and fake degree holders are recruited at high positions in public sector organisations while qualified citizens remained unemployed, leading to flight of human resources.

The poor are burdened by increased taxes while the rich continue to live a luxurious life. The sharp increase in prices of daily commodities has made it difficult for the middle class and the poor to eat two meals per day or provide educate to their children. It is disappointing to see that those who are ruling the country have split loyalties because either they or their familis have abandoned this country and chose to live abroad with their assets.

Ali Malik

Lahore