Wed Jan 16, 2019
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2019

Rupee gains

Business

Our Correspondent
January 16, 2019

The rupee strengthened slightly on Tuesday, amid lacklustre dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 138.90 against the dollar, compared with Monday’s closing of 138.93.

In the open market, the rupee continued to maintain its stable trend and ended at 139.20 against the greenback, unchanged from the previous close. “The rupee posts minor gains, but lack of optimism on the economic front limited these gains,” a forex dealer said.

