Need to bring development in lives of people stressed

ISLAMABAD: In a startling disclosure about prevalence of dialysis requirement among 85 percent outdoor patients visiting one hospital in Punjab's district of Bahawalpur out of total 1.38 million, Ministry of Planning Parliamentary Secretary Kanwal Shauzab said that the reprioritisation of development programme would be done to achieve social sector goals.

In a press briefing to a select group of reporters here on Monday, she said that Voluntary National Review for Sustainable Development Goals would be ready by June this year as work was underway in consultation with all stakeholders including the provinces for getting the desired goals under SDGs.