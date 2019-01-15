close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
Mini-budget to increase burden on masses: senator

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

MARDAN: Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Khanzada Khan on Monday criticised the federal and provincial governments and said that the mini-budget would place more burden on the masses. Talking to the media, Khanzada said the government had also increased the prices of medicines. He said the people had suffered due to the wrong decisions of the government. Khanzada Khan added that the masses had been troubled by unemployment and price-hike.

