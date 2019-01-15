Buzdar’s adviser for early payment to sugarcane growers

JHANG: Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Faisal Hayat has said that early payment to sugarcane growers will be ensured. He said this during his visits to sugar mills of the district here on Monday. Faisal Hayat said that deduction in weight of sugarcane would not be allowed at any cost. He said that the district administration had been directed to take legal action against such sugar mills halting outstanding amount of sugarcane growers timely. He said that the commissioners and the DCs had been authorised to take indiscriminate action on the complaints of deduction in weight of sugarcane. Later, Faisal Hayat said that sugar mills management was legally bound to procure sugarcane at fixed price.