Drugs price hike flayed

LAHORE: PPP MPA Dr Syed Hassan Murtaza has said ‘Tehreek-i-Intiqam’ is throwing inflation bomb after coming to power and now it has increased the prices of medicines by 15 per cent.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly here on Monday, the PPP MPA said: “Properties of Phulan Devi of Pakistan’s politics are being unearthed in Dubai while his brother is creating inflation. Drinking water is not available in Balochistan. Names of 172 people have been placed on Exist Control List (ECL). Names of Phulan Devi, ‘Mangat Khan’, Jhangir Tareen and Zulfi Bukhari should also be put on ECL.

The PPP has reservation against the current government and the way it has constituted committees in the Punjab Assembly. The PPP never did the politics of compromises.” To a question, the MPA said Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood is the PPP leader and there is nothing to worry if he meets someone and added the PPP has no issue with the PML-N.

schemes: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party has approved two development schemes.

The approved schemes included; Chief Minister’s e-Rozgaar Training Programme (Revised) at the cost of Rs982.500 million and Preparation of Design PC-I and Tender Documents for Construction of Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs) for Mehmood Booti Shadbagh, Shahdara and Babu Sabu, Lahore (PC-II) at the cost of Rs170.844 million.