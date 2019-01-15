Kuchar pulls away for four-shot Sony Open win

LOS ANGELES, California: US veteran Matt Kuchar shook off a slow start and pulled away for a four-shot victory over Andrew Putnam Sunday in the US PGA Tour Sony Open in Hawaii.

Kuchar birdied six of his last 10 holes in a four-under par 66 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, finishing the week with a 22-under par total of 258.The 40-year-old four-time Ryder Cup team member won for the second time in the 2018-19 season after his victory in the Mayakoba Classic in November.

“Boy, to win two out of three events — it’s crazy to comprehend,” said Kuchar, who missed the Tour Championship last year for the first time in eight years but has now taken his tally of US PGA Tour titles to nine.

He led by two going into the final round, three bogeys in his first five holes saw the usually steady Kuchar, who had just one bogey in the first three rounds, surrender the lead to Putnam.

A birdie at the ninth saw him make the turn level with Putnam — who had two birdies in his first nine holes.Kuchar added birdies at 10, 12, 15, 16 and the par-five 18th to seal the win as Putnam, who was tied for the lead after a birdie at 13, bogeyed 14 from a bunker on the way to a two-under 68 for solo second on 262.