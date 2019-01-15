Pakistan boxing revival: Hussain desires meeting with PM

KARACHI: Japan-based former Pakistani boxer Hussain Shah wants to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan in a bid to brief him on how boxing could be developed in the country.

“It’s my great desire to meet Imran Khan. Pakistan has immense talent in boxing but the sport has lost its reputation and it is time to revive it,” Shah told ‘The News’ from Tokyo on Monday.

Shah is the only Pakistani boxer to have won an Olympic medal — bronze at 1988 Seoul Games.Shah, who trains professional boxers in Tokyo, said that Imran should give him time for a meeting. “I will come to Pakistan if Imran gives me time for a meeting. I hope he will do so. If he can meet British boxer Amir Khan who has not played for Pakistan I believe he will also give me time as I have played for my country for a long time,” Shah said.

He said he wanted to do something for Pakistan boxing. “I want to brief Imran what is needed for revival of Pakistan’s boxing. I also offer my services for Pakistan. I can manage 20 days in a year which I can spend coaching Pakistani boys in Pakistan,” Shah said.

He said that he loved his country so much that he had not yet got even passport of Japan. “Neither me nor my children have passport of Japan. I wanted my son Shah Hussain to play judo for Pakistan and that is the main reason we have not got passports of Japan. We have green cards,” Shah revealed.Judoka Shah Hussain represented Pakistan in 2016 Rio Olympics. He is currently preparing for the 2020 Olympics qualifiers.