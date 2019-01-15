Deprived of the basics

The acute shortage of gas in winter has paralysed people’s lives. No gas during morning hours has compelled school-going children and office goers to start the day on an empty stomach. The supply is so low that one cannot even boil a pot of water.

The higher authorities have not taken any action so far. It is hoped that the government will look into the matter and resolve it urgently.

Zamir Ahmed Memon

Shikarpur