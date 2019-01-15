Pakistan Citrus Week in Jeddah

ISLAMABAD: The Commercial Section of the Consulate of Pakistan Jeddah is starting its citrus promotional campaign from January 16 to 23, 2019, a statement received here from Jeddah said.

It will include in store promotion and display of citrus at Manuel super store. Besides displaying the products, the tasting campaign will also be held for the visitors in the inaugural event planned for January 16, while for the rest of the week, the Pakistan kinnow would be displayed and sold out from all stores of Manuel at Promotional Price, it added.

Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), Members of Food Committee of JCCI, diplomatic corps, leading businessmen of food sector, media and leading personalities from other fields of life in Jeddah have been invited to the inaugural event.

In addition, the Walk in Customers of the Manuel Super Market and the Star Avenue Mall would be offered tasting of the Gift of Nature along with its delicacies, it said.