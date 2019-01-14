Modern health facilities to public top priority: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the provision of standardised and modern medical facilities to the public is his utmost priority. He said that a roadmap had been designed for the development of the Health Department, so that modern medical facilities could be provided to the masses. The purpose of reforms in the health sector is to provide standardised, quality and modern medical facilities to the public. He expressed these views while meeting with various delegations here today.