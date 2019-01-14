close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2019

Modern health facilities to public top priority: Buzdar

National

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the provision of standardised and modern medical facilities to the public is his utmost priority. He said that a roadmap had been designed for the development of the Health Department, so that modern medical facilities could be provided to the masses. The purpose of reforms in the health sector is to provide standardised, quality and modern medical facilities to the public. He expressed these views while meeting with various delegations here today.

