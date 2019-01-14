Indus Water Cross Jeep rally held in Swabi

Our correspondent

SWABI: The 8th Indus Water Cross Jeep Race-2019 was held at Indus River at Hund point near Swabi Interchange on Motorway M-1 on Sunday.

The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP), the Frontier 4x4 Club and the Swabi district government had jointly organised the event. The activity was aimed at providing an opportunity of entertainment to the local people and highlighting the tourism potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to lure more tourists to the scenic spots of the province.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Adviser to Chief Minister Abdul Karim, Swabi Deputy Commissioner Salman Lodhi, General Manager Tourist Information Centres (TICs) Muhammad Ali Syed, Frontier 4x4 Club president Babar Khan and others also attended the event.

Asad Qaiser said the event showed that peace had been restored and the government wanted to invite people from across the country to come and enjoy the scenic spots and various events.

"We gave a message of peace and tranquility to the entire nation and world," he said. Abdul Karim said that with the arrangement of such events people belonging to different regions come together while exchanging culture and views, sharing the leisure times.

According to organisers, over 100 jeep racers, including woman drivers, and motorbike riders participated in the spectacular race this year. A tough and rough track of stones and rocks of 17 kilometres distance was established over the waters of mighty Indus River for the jeep racers.

The valiant drivers tested their skills and talents at the game of power and force of four-wheelers to cross the gushing waters of Indus River. In the women category, Salma Marwat clinched first position who covered the track within 15:38 minutes while Asma Siddiqui stood second with 19:44 minute.

In Category A, Baqir Shah stood first with 12:33 minutes, Tariq Khan 13:03 minutes and Shehzad Sattar grabbed the third position with 13:42 minutes. Similarly, in Category B, Shakil Barqi got the first position after he covered the track within 13:44 minutes, Nasir Khan stood second with 13:48 minutes, Tariq got the third position with 13:58 minutes.

In Category C, Iftikhar Zarin clinched the first position with 14:21 minutes, Sardar Hassan stood second with 16:36 minutes and Usman Nadeem got the third position with 25:11 minutes.

Raza Jan grabbed the first position by covering the track within 11:47 minutes, Sohail Khan stood second with 14:49 minutes and Saqib Tawana clinched the third position with 19:47 minutes in Category D.