close
Sun Jan 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 13, 2019

Hirscher trumps Henrik in giant slalom

Sports

AFP
January 13, 2019

ADELBODEN, Switzerland: Austria’s world and Olympic champion Marcel Hirscher trumped Norwegian arch-rival Henrik Kristoffersen to claim victory in Saturday’s World Cup giant slalom in Adelboden.

The 29-year-old Austrian was second after the first run dominated by the Norwegian, but laid down the quickest second run to snatch victory by an impressive 0.71sec, having clocked a combined total of 2min 26.54sec.

France’s Thomas Fanara rounded out the podium, 1.04sec off the pace. The win was Hirscher’s 66th on the World Cup circuit, and 32nd in the giant slalom, and consolidates his desire to bag an eighth overall title.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports