Hirscher trumps Henrik in giant slalom

ADELBODEN, Switzerland: Austria’s world and Olympic champion Marcel Hirscher trumped Norwegian arch-rival Henrik Kristoffersen to claim victory in Saturday’s World Cup giant slalom in Adelboden.

The 29-year-old Austrian was second after the first run dominated by the Norwegian, but laid down the quickest second run to snatch victory by an impressive 0.71sec, having clocked a combined total of 2min 26.54sec.

France’s Thomas Fanara rounded out the podium, 1.04sec off the pace. The win was Hirscher’s 66th on the World Cup circuit, and 32nd in the giant slalom, and consolidates his desire to bag an eighth overall title.