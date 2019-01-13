tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Passion Cricket Club beat Fazal Memorial Cricket Club by 8 runs in a friendly cricket match played at PCSIR ground.
Scores: Passion Cricket Club 199. (Talib 41, Danish 36, Fazal 35, Umair 20, Kamran 2/32, Waqas 2/37). Fazal Memorial Club 191. (Saboor 45, Waqas 36, Kamran 25, Rohid 3/20, Farooq 2/25, Yousaf 2/30).
