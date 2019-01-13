close
Sun Jan 13, 2019
January 13, 2019

Friendly Cricket

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 13, 2019

LAHORE: Passion Cricket Club beat Fazal Memorial Cricket Club by 8 runs in a friendly cricket match played at PCSIR ground.

Scores: Passion Cricket Club 199. (Talib 41, Danish 36, Fazal 35, Umair 20, Kamran 2/32, Waqas 2/37). Fazal Memorial Club 191. (Saboor 45, Waqas 36, Kamran 25, Rohid 3/20, Farooq 2/25, Yousaf 2/30).

