ITA chief promises to make tennis flourish

ISLAMABAD: Tariq Murtaza, who recently retained his post as the Islamabad Tennis Association president, on Saturday revealed the ITA’s activity plans and promised to use his political influence to help the sport flourish in the capital.

Talking to the media at the Islamabad Tennis Complex — the first stop of national activities with the start of the Civil Aviation Junior Tennis Tournament — Murtaza thanked everyone who reposed trust in him.

“I am really thankful to everyone who voted for me for the second consecutive term in office. I promise to make my presence felt with a series of national and international events this year,” he said.

Besides the annual Federal Cup, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed International and ITF Juniors, the ITA has planned a good number of other national events for the year. “We are also planning to organise junior training and school children training programmes.”

Hasan Baig, the Additional Deputy Secretary Civil Aviation Authority who was also present on the occasion, said the CAA National Junior Tournament starting Sunday (today) was yet another attempt to help tennis flourish in the capital. “This will be a regular event,” he said.

Fazale Subhan, the ITC chief executive, said efforts were on to utilise all the tennis courts available in the city for the sport’s promotion. “There are a few deserted courts in the capital. Efforts would be made to utilise them by providing opportunity to children living around the area to learn the game.”

Tariq Murtaza thanked Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan and ITA Patron Syed Dilawar Abbas for backing the association in the planned activities. “The two have always been so nice and helpful. With their help I am planning to meet the IPC minister and other officials to seek their support for tennis promotion.”