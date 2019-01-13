tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The academic and training activities have been launched by the Medical Education Department of PGMI/AMC and first training session took place at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences of LGH.
Addressing the opening session, Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Mohammad Tayyab said updating knowledge and continuous training was the need of medical professionals and it should be continued on permanent basis.
The academic and training activities have been launched by the Medical Education Department of PGMI/AMC and first training session took place at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences of LGH.
Addressing the opening session, Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Mohammad Tayyab said updating knowledge and continuous training was the need of medical professionals and it should be continued on permanent basis.