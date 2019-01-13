close
OC
Our Correspondent
January 13, 2019

Training session

Lahore

The academic and training activities have been launched by the Medical Education Department of PGMI/AMC and first training session took place at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences of LGH.

Addressing the opening session, Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Mohammad Tayyab said updating knowledge and continuous training was the need of medical professionals and it should be continued on permanent basis.

