Sun Jan 13, 2019
January 13, 2019

US congresswoman Gabbard will run for president

National

January 13, 2019

WASHINGTON: Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, an Iraq war veteran who met dictator Bashar al-Assad in Syria during that country’s devastating civil war, said late on Friday that she is launching a US presidential bid. "I have decided to run and will be making a formal announcement within the next week," Gabbard told CNN. If elected, the 37-year-old lawmaker would be the youngest president in US history.

