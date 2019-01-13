Students organise cultural evening in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: As students in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continue to organize themselves on the basis of their tribes, those belonging to the Yousafzai tribe got together and staged a cultural evening in the provincial capital.

The event, titled Yousafzai Kulturi Makham, was held at a wedding hall and largely attended. The enthusiastic participants enjoyed the evening, which included introductions, speeches and a musical concert.

Engineer Mudassar Yousafzai, chief organizer of the Yousafzai Students Federation, said they felt the need to bring the Yousafzais together and celebrate their tribe's achievements, traditions and culture. He said students from other Pakhtun tribes had already formed their own associations while the Yousafzai tribe being the biggest among the Pakhtuns had yet to get organized.

Mudassar Yousafzai was assisted by the students' federation's president Malik Obaid Khan Yousafzai and general secretary Malik Asif Yousafzai and a large organizing committee that staged the event. Each one of them had added Yousafzai with their name to reflect the pride of being a member of the tribe that is living in both Pakistan and Afghanistan. In Pakistan, the Yousafzai tribe is living in Mardan, Swabi, Swat, Buner. Shangla, Malakand, Torghar, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Bajaur and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as in Quetta and Karachi.

Malik Jahan Alam Yousafzai was the chief guest on the occasion. The guests of honour included noted Pashto poet Abaseen Yousafzai.

The artistes who performed at the concert included Bakhtiar Khattak, Rashid Khan Yousafzai, Kiafayat Shah Bacha, Waheed Achakzai, Athar Khan and Irfan Kamal.