Sun Jan 13, 2019
January 13, 2019

One killed, four hurt in Loralai firing

National

January 13, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A man was killed and four other people were injured after unidentified people opened fire in Loralai on Saturday. The man who was killed has been identified as Baaz Muhammad Adil, the in charge of the Edhi Centre in Loralai. He died on the spot.

The injured people were rushed to Loralai Teaching Hospital, a private news channel reported. SSP Loralai Barkat Hussain Khosa said that it was a targeted killing.

He said the assailants were on a motorcycle. The police have sealed the area and are searching for them.

