close
Sun Jan 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 13, 2019

Ruthless firing

Newspost

January 13, 2019

Unprovoked Indian firing across the LoC resulted in the death of a woman. In a statement released on January, Pakistan Army officials revealed that a woman was killed and nine other people, including two police constables, were injured in Azad Kashmir as the Indian army resorted to mortar shelling from across the restive Line of Control. The instability at the LoC is not a new issue. India has always targeted civilians in unprovoked firing.

The international community must take notice of Indian violations and force the country to refrain from adopting aggressive attitude towards Pakistan. India is making efforts to divert the world’s attention from the Kashmir dispute. It is not even allowing anyone to mediate and resolve the Kashmir dispute. However, Pakistan will continue its moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.

Afia Ambreen

Rawalpindi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost