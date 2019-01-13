Ruthless firing

Unprovoked Indian firing across the LoC resulted in the death of a woman. In a statement released on January, Pakistan Army officials revealed that a woman was killed and nine other people, including two police constables, were injured in Azad Kashmir as the Indian army resorted to mortar shelling from across the restive Line of Control. The instability at the LoC is not a new issue. India has always targeted civilians in unprovoked firing.

The international community must take notice of Indian violations and force the country to refrain from adopting aggressive attitude towards Pakistan. India is making efforts to divert the world’s attention from the Kashmir dispute. It is not even allowing anyone to mediate and resolve the Kashmir dispute. However, Pakistan will continue its moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.

Afia Ambreen

Rawalpindi