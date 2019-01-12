ANP submits call attention notice in assembly

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has submitted a call attention notice in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly secretariat to draw the House attention towards non-implementation of the provincial Services Tribunal verdict about a senior officer of the assembly.

The call attention notice by the Awami National Party parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak and Khushdil Khan said that the services tribunal in its

decision passed on January 1 had declared the appointment of a senior officer

of the assembly illegal, but the Assembly Secretariat despite receiving the attested copy of the verdict did not implement the order.

It said under Articles 189 and 201 of the Constitution all government institutions are bound to implement the court orders.

Due to non-implementation of the court decision not only criticism and debates are going on in the media but it shattered public trust in the Assembly that’s why the matter should be resolved on a priority basis, the notice read.

Mian Iftikhar says ANP to help Pakhtuns get rights: Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Friday said that his party would continue to fulfill

its legal and constitutional responsibilities for resolving the problems of Pakhtuns.

Speaking at the death anniversary of Awami National Party leader Mian Mushtaq and others in Badaber, he said that his party had been subjected to conspiracies.

The Awami National Party leader said that Imran Khan’s government could not survive for a single day if the establishment support to it ceased.

He said that Awami National Party’s mandate was stolen to facilitate Imran Khan to become Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that opposition leaders were imprisoned and added that Imran Khan would also face the same fate the day the mode of the establishment changed.

Mian Mushtaq, a senior ANP leader, his driver and a party worker were killed when armed motorcyclists opened fire on his car in Mashokhel village in January 2014.

Pesco teams cut off power supply to defaulters: Several task forces set up by the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) have taken actions against power thieves in different parts of the province.

A press release said a task force team in the jurisdiction of Warsak-2 subdivision along with a police contingent removed more than 100 hooks (kundas) being used for taking the illegal supply of electricity from the main power lines in Choli village.

Similarly, teams stopped power supply to various areas in Bannu, Tank, Lakki Marwat and DI Khan districts for non-payment of dues.