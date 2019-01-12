close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
Mohsin meets PCB chairman

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Mohsin Khan, head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Cricket Committee, met Chairman Ehsan Mani in Lahore on Friday and discussed among other things the future formation of the Test team.

Though the PCB officials were tight-lipped saying the meeting was materialized on Mohsin’s request. ‘The News’ has learnt that the cricket relating matters, including future plans for the Test team, was discussed.

