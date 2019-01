Abid, Heera enter Punjab Open Tennis final

LAHORE: The finalists of Servaid Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2019 were finalised here on Friday after the semi-finals were decided at Bagh-i-Jinnah courts.

The semi-final matches were played in various categories at Punjab Tennis Academy. In men’s categories first semifinal match was played between Muhammad Abid and Ahmad Kamil which remained one-sided show in favour of Abid who own the match in straight sets with scoreline 6-0, 6-2. In 2nd semifinal Heera Ashiq was the winner against Ahmed Babar also in straight sets. Now the finals matches will be played in all the categories on Saturday starting at 2pm.

Results: Men’s singles semifinals: M. Abid beat Ahmad Kamil 6-0, 6-3, Heera Ashiq beat Ahmad Babar 6-3, 6-2.U-16 semifinal: Iman Arif beat Eshtesham Arif 6-4, 6-3. U-14 semifinal: Bilal Asim beat Ehtesham Arif 8-1.

U-12: Haider Ali Rizwan beat Aized Khalil 8-0, Asad beat Ali Zain 8-7, Asfandyar beat Sarim Rasul 8-3, Husnain Ali Rizwan beat Abu Bakar Talha 8-5. Seniors 35 plus doubles semifinals: Talha/Adnan beat Mehboob/Adeel 6-4, 6-4; Fayyaz/Ashir beat Dr Saeed/Rana Nadeem 6-3, 6-3.