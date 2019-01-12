Pak teams victorious in International Kabaddi Taakra

LAHORE: Pakistan Greens and Whites kabaddi teams demonstrated splendid performance beating strong Iranian and Indian kabaddi teams respectively in thrilling encounters of International Kabaddi Taakra at Zafar Ali Stadium, Sahiwal on Friday.

Pakistan Green kabaddi team trounced Iran by 38-35 while Pakistan White toppled India by 38-30 points. Pakistan Whites will face Iran while Pakistan Green will lock horns with India in two crucial matches scheduled to be played on January 13at Punjab Stadium in Lahore.

Pakistan Greens scored 38 points whereas Iranian team fought hard but could muster 35 points and lost the match by a narrow margin. Similarly, Pakistan White dominated the proceedings right from the beginning. Indian players tried their best to level the score but failed due to excellent performances of Pakistan raiders and stoppers.

Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Noman Langrial and Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar were the guests of honour on this occasion. They also distributed prizes among the prominent players at the end of matches.

Deputy Commissioner Mian Zaman Wattoo, PKF Secretary General Rana Sarwar, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami, Assistant Director Raees ur Rehman and Director Tournament Shahid Faqeer Virk were also present at the venue.

While talking to media, Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said it’s big honour for Punjab to host International Kabaddi Taakra and restore international sports activities with most popular traditional game of kabaddi. “The International Kabaddi Taakra event is being participated by leading kabaddi teams of the world and it will help our players a lot for improving their game”.

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, on this occasion said Pakistan will get several talented kabaddi players after this exciting event.