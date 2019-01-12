Farhan, Versha top Sindh tennis rankings

KARACHI: Farhan Altaf and Versha Das retained their top positions in men’s singles and ladies singles categories in Sindh tennis rankings.

Sindh Tennis Association (STA) has issued its annual rankings on the basis of ranking tournaments played during 2018.

Farhan had 160 points and Versha secured 140 points.

Farhan was followed by Zubair Raja (110), Parbhat Kumar (100), and Robin Das (95).

Versha was followed by Zainab Ali (130), Eraj Batool (90), and Varisha Khan (80).

The top four positions in juniors’ under-17 singles category were taken by Muhammad Ali Piyaza (165), Zubair Raja (80), Ghufran Faiz (65), and Rayan Jawad (60).

In under-15 singles, Yahya Ehtisham was at the top with 130 points. He was followed by Ghufran Faiz (95), Mahateer Muhammad (80), and Taha Aman (75).

In the under-13 singles, Zain Ehtisham secured the top position with 105 points. Following him were Taha Aman (100), Ayan Yousuf (85), and Mahateer Muhammad (80).