SHC extends PPP MPA Shoro’s pre-arrest bail till March 8

The Sindh High Court on Friday extended the protective pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Jam Khan Shoro in a NAB case pertaining to the illegal auction of Karachi Development Authority plots.

Shoro has been issued a call-up notice by the National Accountability Bureau in the reference against former KDA chief Syed Nasir Abbas pertaining to the illegal auction of 62 commercial plots by the authority in different parts of the city.

According to NAB, nine commercial plots have been illegally allotted to a front man of Shoro for Rs150 million each. The petitioner’s counsel, Khalid Javed Khan, submitted that NAB issued a call-up notice to the petitioner with regard to the fraud in the KDA plots’ auction.

NAB’s investigation officer informed the court that the inquiry report had been sent to the competent authority for converting the inquiry into an investigation. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh extended the protective pre-arrest bail of he PPP leader till March 8 and directed the petitioner to cooperate in the investigation. The court also directed the NAB counsel to come prepared to argue the case.