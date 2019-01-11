Jobless youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A jobless youth committed suicide at Islamnagar.

Muhammad Asad had been jobless for the last many years. After completing his graduation, he cleared his BEd. He continuously tried his best to get even a minor job but could not achieve his objective. On Thursday, he ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills.

Two-day workshop: A two-day faculty development workshop was organised at the Government College Women University Faisalabad with the collaboration of the Institute of Business Administration, Karachi.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Government College Women University Faisalabad Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sofia Anwar said that purpose of the workshop was to develop an entrepreneurial mindset and lay the foundation for an entrepreneurial university.

She said that Pakistan was the 6th famous country of the world, but unfortunately majority of the people was jobseekers and they were not utilising their skills and ideas.

She said that there was a dire need to train our youths in a skilled and professional way so that they could become job creators. She further said that the human beings had the capacity to do anything and they should be given hope. As every person had his own individuality and he could use his talent constructively if given opportunity, she added. The aim of education should be to make good human beings so that they would also become selfless social workers and serve humanity.

She also asked the participants of the workshop to prove themselves as the first drop of rain. Dr Shahid Qureshi stated that teaching was not a profession, it was an art. He also said that the students were the learning partners and there was a need to develop a healthy environment with them.

TWO KILLED ON ROAD: Two people were killed in as many road accidents here on Thursday. Adil Hayat, a resident Chak 214/RB, was going to the market when he fell down from his motorcycle due to rash driving. As a result, he was killed on the spot.

In another incident, a tractor-trolley helper, Saeed Abbas, was injured when he fell down from his vehicle near a hospital at People’s Colony. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital where he died. The police have arrested tractor-trolley driver Shahbaz Ahmad for negligent driving.