Two cops injured in IED blast in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two policemen sustained injuries when unidentified militants attacked their vehicle with an improvised explosive device (IED) at Zarnikhel Mohallah on Rodi Road here on Thursday.

Also, the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) defused two other IEDs planted at the roadside in Zarkani locality. Official sources said that a police party was on a routine patrol in Zarnikhel Mohallah when unidentified militants carried out an IED blast on their vehicle. They said that two cops identified as police driver Zahooruddin and constable Faridullah sustained injuries in the explosion, while the vehicle was damaged.

The injured cops were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan. Following the blast, the personnel of law-enforcing agencies rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and started the investigation to arrest the saboteurs. Deputy Inspector General Dar Ali Khattak and District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi visited the hospital and inquired after the health of the injured cops.