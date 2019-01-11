Mercury dips in Peshawar, elsewhere in KP

PESHAWAR: Mercury continued to dip in the provincial capital and elsewhere in the province on Thursday amid a forecast for more rain and snowfall in the mountainous areas. The officials of the Meteorological Department said rain and snowfall were expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat and Mardan divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The weather remained cold and cloudy in the provincial capital with light drizzle in the evening. According to the Meteorological Department forecast, fresh westerly wave entering western parts of the country is likely to affect different parts of the country on Friday and Saturday. Rain (with snowfall over the hills) is expected (during evening/night) at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Malakand divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir while at isolated places in Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Skardu and Kalam remained the coldest places with -9°C, followed by 8°C in Astore, Gupis, Bagrote and Hunza; -7°C, Gilgit, Dir, Malamjabba -04°C, Rawalakot -03°C, Murree -02°C, Mirkhani, Drosh in Chitral, Parachinar, Quetta, Kamra -01°C. Agriculture experts believe the rain would have a positive impact on the environment

and crops. It would reduce air pollution.