Cleanliness drive receives cold response in capital

Islamabad: Though the federal capital has set an example of planting saplings under ‘Green and Clean Pakistan’ programme by actively participating in the drive but the authorities concerned have so far exhibited a lukewarm response to cleanliness in the capital.

As a federal capital reflects the picture of entire country, its civic agency is still at it’s wits end to handle messy garbage which is continuously marring its beauty and presenting a melee image.

Soon after holding the office, the PTI led government had expressed its resolve to change mindset of the public towards environment and inculcate sense of responsibility among them to keep their surroundings clean.

In contrast, the city’s major key stakeholder-Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), appears insufficient to give the capital a civilised look due to its financial constraints. Recently capital’s look after charge has been delegated to the MCI to ease work burden on Capital Development Authority, but this move may not help the authorities concerned to manage the city’s beauty due to persistent tussle between both departments over fund sharing.

He said the MCI now comes under the city’s mayor and most of responsibilities pertaining to the civic issues have transferred to it, but the former authority could not redress the citizens' problems with meagre resources. An official disclosed that they had worked out several plans to deal with this health hazardous waste material varies from its collection to dumping.