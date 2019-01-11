Palestinian who murdered British woman jailed for 18 years

JERUSALEM: A mentally ill Palestinian man who stabbed a British woman to death near Jerusalem´s Old City was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Thursday by an Israeli court. Hannah Bladon, 20, was stabbed to death on April 14, 2017, by Jamil Tamimi, a Palestinian resident of east Jerusalem aged 57 at the time. Bladon, a student at Britain´s University of Birmingham, was in Jerusalem on a semester-long exchange programme at the Hebrew University. She had been riding a tram close to the Old City when she was stabbed by Tamimi seven times. Tamimi, who was convicted on December 31 and sentenced on Thursday in a plea bargain, had been released from a mental health institution the previous day. He was furious his children refused his request to stay with them and “resolved to stab someone to death with a knife” he had bought, the ruling said.