close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2019

National U-18 Snooker gets underway

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The 4th Jubilee Insurance National Under-18 Junior National Championship 2019 began at the PSB Snooker Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad Thursday.

First round results: Shaikh M Mudassir bt (Pjb) Faisal Ibrar Kiyani (Isb) 3-2 (67-44, 84-36, 48-73, 40-53, 64-26); Ahsan Yousuf (Pjb) bt Waqas Khan (Sindh) 3-0 (69-21, 65-07, 69-06); Farhan Majeed (Pjb) bt Sajjad Abdullah (KP) 3-0 (71-24, 106-21, 78-22); Kamran Albert Masih (KP) bt M Bilal (Pjb) 3-1 (55-30, 29-52, 52-39, 48-44); Umer Khan (Pjb) bt Malak Rayyan Khan (Kpk) 3-1 (62-24, 55-31, 73-10); M Naseem Akhtar (Pjb) bt Shehryar Khan (Sindh) 3-2 (51-47, 21-60, 56-18, 33-68, 53-51); M Rafiq (KP) bt Shehryar Abbas (Pjb) 3-0 (92-22, 113-07, 86-21); Iftikhar Hussain (Bal) bt Sheraz Raza (Sindh) 3-2 (51-47, 21-60, 56-18, 33-68, 53-51); Atif Arshad (KP) bt Umer Junaid (Sindh) 3-1 (65-11, 62-84, 69-50, 79-38); Shahzaib Malik (Pjb) bt Malik Muzammil Khan (KP) 3-0 (69-38, 49-16, 79-13); Raja Zohaib (Sindh) bt M Mohsin (Bal) 3-0 (97-31, 83-20, 71-17); Haider Abbas (Isb) bt Shaikh Qamber (Sindh) 3-1 (63-34, 24-52, 72-25, 52-33); Hamza Ilyas (Pjb) bt Talha Sakrani (Sindh) 3-0 (75-19, 70-37, 73-18); Shehryar Waseem (Pjb) bt Munsifuddin (KP) 3-0 (75-19, 70-37, 73-18).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports