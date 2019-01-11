National U-18 Snooker gets underway

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The 4th Jubilee Insurance National Under-18 Junior National Championship 2019 began at the PSB Snooker Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad Thursday.
First round results: Shaikh M Mudassir bt (Pjb) Faisal Ibrar Kiyani (Isb) 3-2 (67-44, 84-36, 48-73, 40-53, 64-26); Ahsan Yousuf (Pjb) bt Waqas Khan (Sindh) 3-0 (69-21, 65-07, 69-06); Farhan Majeed (Pjb) bt Sajjad Abdullah (KP) 3-0 (71-24, 106-21, 78-22); Kamran Albert Masih (KP) bt M Bilal (Pjb) 3-1 (55-30, 29-52, 52-39, 48-44); Umer Khan (Pjb) bt Malak Rayyan Khan (Kpk) 3-1 (62-24, 55-31, 73-10); M Naseem Akhtar (Pjb) bt Shehryar Khan (Sindh) 3-2 (51-47, 21-60, 56-18, 33-68, 53-51); M Rafiq (KP) bt Shehryar Abbas (Pjb) 3-0 (92-22, 113-07, 86-21); Iftikhar Hussain (Bal) bt Sheraz Raza (Sindh) 3-2 (51-47, 21-60, 56-18, 33-68, 53-51); Atif Arshad (KP) bt Umer Junaid (Sindh) 3-1 (65-11, 62-84, 69-50, 79-38); Shahzaib Malik (Pjb) bt Malik Muzammil Khan (KP) 3-0 (69-38, 49-16, 79-13); Raja Zohaib (Sindh) bt M Mohsin (Bal) 3-0 (97-31, 83-20, 71-17); Haider Abbas (Isb) bt Shaikh Qamber (Sindh) 3-1 (63-34, 24-52, 72-25, 52-33); Hamza Ilyas (Pjb) bt Talha Sakrani (Sindh) 3-0 (75-19, 70-37, 73-18); Shehryar Waseem (Pjb) bt Munsifuddin (KP) 3-0 (75-19, 70-37, 73-18).
