Tayyab secures main round entry into Chicago C’ship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top-ranked squash player Tayyab Aslam will feature in 2018-19 PSA World Championships which will be held in Chicago from February 23 to March 2.

Tayyab, who is ranked 55th and won three PSA events in 2018, is the only Pakistani player to have entered the main round, on the basis of his ranking.The World Championship in Chicago will be the first squash tournament to offer $1 million in prize money.

Pakistan’s Shahjahan Khan is also playing this event as an invitee. He secured this place by winning Simon Warder Memorial Squash Open in Sarnia, Canada, in November last year. Chicago will host this tournament for the next two cycles, in winter 2019 and 2021.