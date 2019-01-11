Karachi Gymkhana donates Rs4m to dam fund

The Karachi Gymkhana has donated Rs4 million to the Supreme Court and Prime Minister Mohmand and Diamer-Bhasha Dams Fund.

A delegation of the Karachi Gymkhana managing committee, led by its president Akbar Iqbal Poori, called on Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House on Thursday where Poori presented the cheque to the governor on behalf of the members of Karachi Gymkhana.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Ismail said that water shortage is among the major challenges facing Pakistan. “The lasting solution to the water shortage is possible only by the construction of dams in the country.”

He appreciated the gesture of Karachi Gymkhana members for sharing in the dam fund and said that the need for private organisations to grow up with this government should be to increase their share with generosity, so that dam construction could be done as soon as possible.

Karachi Gymkhana Vice President Ambareen Saqib Tapal, Member Managing Committee Ather Ali Khan, Tahseen Feroz, Jan Muhammad Dadabhoy, Taufiq Cochinwala, Aun Ali Salim, Syed Faisal Rehman and Sarwat Sultan Chandio were also part of the delegation.

Meanwhile, a two-member delegation of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) led by DG Ahmed Taimoor Nasir also called on Governor Ismail. Speaking about the programme, the DG informed the governor that the data of 155 million people has been set up under the BISP so far, while data for the National Health Card is also being provided under the same programme.

He further said that people eligible under BISP are being paid under the biometric system, and Nadra, FBR, passport & immigration departments and others are also in coordination with the BISP.

Governor Ismail said delivering the basic facilities of life to citizens is the primary priority of the present government. He added that the programme is important to improve the life of a common man and issued instructions to improve the efficiency of the NGOs working in coordination with the BISP.