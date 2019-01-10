MWMC to seal properties for throwing garbage at open places

MULTAN: The properties of the citizens would be sealed and heavy fines would be imposed on them for throwing garbage at open places.

The deputy commissioner has decided giving special powers to the sanitary inspectors of the Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) in this regard. The MWMC has decided to collect garbage-lifting fee from the residents of housing colonies, commercial and industrial units. Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik Wednesday ordered the MWMC to charge a heavy fee from the private hospitals and institutions for removing the waste.

He ordered the MWMC to prepare a plan for establishing a medical waste recycling plant in the city. Civil society and rights’ bodies have criticised the city district administration for charging a heavy fee to lift the garbage and termed it unjustified. Garbage-lifting is the sole responsibility of the administration against taxes paid by the citizens. Rights activist Azam Bappi said that the administration could charge the fee from the commercial and industrial units. He said the administration was bound to provide better civic amenities and a clean environment to the citizens. “People are paying a number of taxes to the administration against different services.